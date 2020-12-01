Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) has a beta value of 4.52 and has seen 4,337,614 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.98 Million, closed the last trade at $7.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -11.81% during that session. The AYRO stock price is -43.44% off its 52-week high price of $10.6 and 75.64% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Despite being -11.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the AYRO stock price touched $10.60- or saw a rise of 30.28%. Year-to-date, Ayro, Inc. shares have moved 67.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) have changed 193.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $295680, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4000983% from current levels. The projected low price target is $295680 while the price target rests at a high of $295680. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4000983% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4000983% from current levels.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.5%.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.71% with a share float percentage of 1.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ayro, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 98.52 Thousand shares worth more than $291.63 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 62.91 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.23 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 10975 shares of worth $37.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.71 Thousand shares of worth $10.97 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored