Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,070,362 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The PSNL stock price is -19.14% off its 52-week high price of $32.8 and 84.49% above the 52-week low of $4.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 720.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Despite being -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the PSNL stock price touched $32.80- or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Personalis, Inc. shares have moved 152.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have changed 11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.93% from current levels.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Personalis, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.99%, compared to -5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -17.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.7 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.15 Million and $19.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.5% for the current quarter and 4.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.4%.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.33% with a share float percentage of 85.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Personalis, Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abingworth, LLP with over 4.46 Million shares worth more than $96.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Abingworth, LLP held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 3.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.36 Million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.22% shares in the company for having 2420227 shares of worth $42.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $32.99 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.91% of company’s outstanding stock.

