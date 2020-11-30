ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,286,405 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.76 Million, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The ZKIN stock price is -37.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 70.68% above the 52-week low of $0.651. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 631.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Despite being -2.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the ZKIN stock price touched $3.05-2 or saw a rise of 27.21%. Year-to-date, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares have moved 72.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have changed 42.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.9%.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.91% with a share float percentage of 11.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZK International Group Co., Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 405.37 Thousand shares worth more than $486.45 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 35.69 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.82 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

