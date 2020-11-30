Yunji Inc (YJ) fell -22.72% as the Chinese online trading company listed on the Nasdaq technology exchange on Wall Street, was unraveled on Friday following the release of disappointing quarterly financial results. However, company has gained more than 100 percent in the week after signing a cooperation deal with Douyin, a leading Chinese live streaming platform owned by Bytedance.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) sank -1.52 percent at the weekend session. The Wall Street Journal, citing internal document from September, shared that the U.S. oil giant is expecting downtrend in oil prices. For the reason, Exxon has lowered its oil price forecasts from 11 percent to 17 percent for each of the next seven years.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) dropped -1.31 as the U.S. media and entertainment behemoth will lay off approximately 32,000 staff, mostly in its theme park business up from 28,000 previously announced in September.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) was down -0.56 percent on Friday, despite the news that from December 19, the airliner will resume transatlantic flights between Atlanta and Rome with free Covid screening of passengers.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) slipped -0.45 percent. The Chinese e-commerce player listed on Wall Street, as well as Tencent have ended their separate talks with Chinese search engine Baidu to gain a controlling interest in its Iqiyi streaming video service. Reuters confirmed from sources briefed on the talks that Baidu was seeking a $20 billion valuation. Tencent estimated that service of Baidu has worth just half of that amount.

AstraZeneca Plc (AZN) was up 0.02 percent of Friday. The British firm succeeded to gain despite some concerns about the results of phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Oxford University. This shows that investors’ optimism about its possible coronavirus vaccines remains due to the lack of information about the most promising protocol of its trial, in fact due to a dosing mistake.