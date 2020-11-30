McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,348,015 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $388.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The MUX stock price is -62.77% off its 52-week high price of $1.53 and 43.62% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Despite being -4.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the MUX stock price touched $0.9971 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -27.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -5.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.85% from current levels.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 15.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.7% and 108% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.98 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $32.36 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.1%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.52% with a share float percentage of 22.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.03 Million shares worth more than $19.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.22 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.84 Million and represent 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 17054669 shares of worth $16.57 Million while later fund manager owns 6.36 Million shares of worth $6.18 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored