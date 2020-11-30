CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,107,722 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $149.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.34 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -3.69% off its 52-week high price of $155 and 78.63% above the 52-week low of $31.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Despite being -0.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the CRWD stock price touched $155 or saw a rise of 5.3%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 194.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $162.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.38% from current levels.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.29%, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +71%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $213.44 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.12 Million and $152.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.6% for the current quarter and 50.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.69% with a share float percentage of 74.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. having a total of 872 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.98 Million shares worth more than $1.78 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 Billion and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 4097757 shares of worth $410.96 Million while later fund manager owns 3.57 Million shares of worth $357.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.

