Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,331,568 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.81 per share which meant it lost -$1.51 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The PLAN stock price is -3.95% off its 52-week high price of $71.53 and 62.16% above the 52-week low of $26.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Despite being -2.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the PLAN stock price touched $71.53- or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, Anaplan, Inc. shares have moved 31.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have changed 19.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.07% from current levels.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.3 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98.24 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.4% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8%.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.8% with a share float percentage of 109.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan, Inc. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 12.16 Million shares worth more than $760.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Coatue Management, LLC held 8.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $723.84 Million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 3527566 shares of worth $159.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.09 Million shares of worth $139.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

