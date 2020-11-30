Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,293,763 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $328.79 per share which meant it gained $25.77 on the day or 8.5% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -1.77% off its 52-week high price of $334.62 and 36.57% above the 52-week low of $208.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $277.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $515. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.77% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95.8%.

