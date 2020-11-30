Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,602,079 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $108.98 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The PTON stock price is -28.23% off its 52-week high price of $139.75 and 83.76% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the PTON stock price touched $113.94 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 283.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -10.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -69.72% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +137.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -228.13%, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and 115% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +115.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.91% with a share float percentage of 71.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 Million shares worth more than $1.69 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 15.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 Billion and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 14519198 shares of worth $1.44 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.58 Million shares of worth $322.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored