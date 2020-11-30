Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,389,817 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.44 Billion, closed the recent trade at $73.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The NET stock price is -5.11% off its 52-week high price of $76.77 and 79.39% above the 52-week low of $15.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the NET stock price touched $76.77- or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare, Inc. shares have moved 324.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed 39.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.93% from current levels.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.92%, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.5%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.26 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $83.93 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.9% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.4%.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.04% with a share float percentage of 92.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare, Inc. having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.89 Million shares worth more than $1.19 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 27.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Billion and represent 11.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 6494473 shares of worth $270.3 Million while later fund manager owns 5.88 Million shares of worth $224.92 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.

