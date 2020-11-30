Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1,097,993 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.46 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.21% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -1040.35% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 24.56% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 602.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 744.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Sporting 8.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the CLSN stock price touched $0.5884 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved -66.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed 0.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 426.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 426.32% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsion Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.78%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.2%.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.72% with a share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 Million shares worth more than $929.6 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 706.24 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $517.04 Thousand and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 996738 shares of worth $3.71 Million while later fund manager owns 298.96 Thousand shares of worth $1.11 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored