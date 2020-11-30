Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,350,944 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $152.56 per share which meant it gained $2.82 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The ZS stock price is -7.37% off its 52-week high price of $163.8 and 77.06% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the ZS stock price touched $154.97 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 227.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed 12.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $155, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $205. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.45% from current levels.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -283.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.77%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.21% with a share float percentage of 74.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 590 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.62 Million shares worth more than $931.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $841.56 Million and represent 4.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $194.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.

