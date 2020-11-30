Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 2,035,281 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $319.05 per share which meant it gained $13.55 on the day or 4.44% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -7.1% off its 52-week high price of $341.7 and 78.67% above the 52-week low of $68.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Sporting 4.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the TWLO stock price touched $321 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Twilio Inc. shares have moved 224.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have changed 11.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $352.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $169 while the price target rests at a high of $550. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.03% from current levels.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twilio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.25%, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -275% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $454.19 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $331.22 Million and $364.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.1% for the current quarter and 34% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.5%.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.91% with a share float percentage of 85.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 980 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.35 Million shares worth more than $3.05 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 Billion and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 3671822 shares of worth $805.67 Million while later fund manager owns 3.2 Million shares of worth $701.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.

