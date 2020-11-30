Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,611,539 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $381.98 Million, closed the last trade at $29.3 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The PLL stock price is -86.01% off its 52-week high price of $54.5 and 86.35% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the PLL stock price touched $32.00- or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares have moved 254.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed 25.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 149.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 62.2.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

