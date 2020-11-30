International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 3,136,842 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 2.88% during that session. The IGT stock price is -17.61% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 72.86% above the 52-week low of $3.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Sporting 2.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the IGT stock price touched $14.18- or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, International Game Technology PLC shares have moved -11.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have changed 52.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.86% from current levels.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Game Technology PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -108.33%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.1% and 175% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $986.57 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 Billion and $940.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.3% for the current quarter and 6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.18%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 6.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.77%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.23% with a share float percentage of 87.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Game Technology PLC having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.29 Million shares worth more than $147.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 7.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.35 Million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 3416180 shares of worth $33.68 Million while later fund manager owns 3.4 Million shares of worth $33.55 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored