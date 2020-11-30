Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 3.13 and has seen 1,244,536 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $70.1 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The CZR stock price is -6.88% off its 52-week high price of $74.92 and 91.41% above the 52-week low of $6.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.66.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the CZR stock price touched $71.65- or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 17.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 44.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.82% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -806.12%, compared to -15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -876.5% and 55.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +80.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $592.12 Million and $473.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 217.9% for the current quarter and 316.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.35% with a share float percentage of 95.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.16 Million shares worth more than $1.3 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.77% shares in the company for having 14768822 shares of worth $827.94 Million while later fund manager owns 5.22 Million shares of worth $292.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored