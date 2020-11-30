AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,049,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.45 Million, closed the last trade at $6.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -13.17% during that session. The ANPC stock price is -93.55% off its 52-week high price of $12 and 49.19% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Despite being -13.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the ANPC stock price touched $8.48-2 or saw a rise of 26.89%. Year-to-date, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares have moved -44.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) have changed 74.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +190.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.9% from current levels.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -140.3%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 1.4 Thousand shares worth more than $5.22 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 861 shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.22 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

