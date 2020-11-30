Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1,169,427 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.14 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The KPTI stock price is -95.57% off its 52-week high price of $29.61 and 11.56% above the 52-week low of $13.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the KPTI stock price touched $15.95- or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -21.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have changed -7.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.71% from current levels.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.84%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.1% and 14.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +149.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.08 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.1 Million and $18.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter and 40.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.6%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.54% with a share float percentage of 103.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.17 Million shares worth more than $104.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 6Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.6 Million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 3578145 shares of worth $53.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $33.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored