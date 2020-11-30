Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,995,629 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.67 per share which meant it gained $2.28 on the day or 13.11% during that session. The TRIL stock price is -2.39% off its 52-week high price of $20.14 and 98.53% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.83% from current levels.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.9%.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.35% with a share float percentage of 68.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trillium Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 7.2 Million shares worth more than $102.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, VR Adviser, LLC held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 6.16 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.57 Million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 2547000 shares of worth $20.61 Million while later fund manager owns 642.7 Thousand shares of worth $4.29 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.

