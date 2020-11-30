Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,208,136 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.7% during that session. The TLGT stock price is -1226.92% off its 52-week high price of $6.9 and 11.54% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.48.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Despite being -1.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the TLGT stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 13.93%. Year-to-date, Teligent, Inc. shares have moved -87.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have changed -18.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3746.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3746.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3746.15% from current levels.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teligent, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.25% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -270% and 25.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.98% with a share float percentage of 33.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teligent, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 447.94 Thousand shares worth more than $322.56 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 8.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 437.02 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.7 Thousand and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 135779 shares of worth $328.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 64.22 Thousand shares of worth $155.42 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored