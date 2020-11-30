Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,522,233 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.64 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 8.78% during that session. The SUMO stock price is -10.96% off its 52-week high price of $28.45 and 34.83% above the 52-week low of $16.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.4% from current levels.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -92.8%.

