Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,275,731 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.35 Million, closed the last trade at $12.19 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.7% during that session. The TRNE stock price is -6.56% off its 52-week high price of $12.99 and 22.89% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) trade information

Sporting 2.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the TRNE stock price touched $12.40- or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Trine Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 22.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) have changed 17.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.66% from current levels.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.56% with a share float percentage of 59.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trine Acquisition Corp. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miller Value Partners, LLC with over 1.87 Million shares worth more than $20.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Miller Value Partners, LLC held 6.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.61 Million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Highland Fds I-Highland Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 90032 shares of worth $940.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 71.74 Thousand shares of worth $749.68 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

