Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,649,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.27 per share which meant it gained $5.11 on the day or 21.15% during that session. The RYTM stock price is -10.15% off its 52-week high price of $32.24 and 55.62% above the 52-week low of $12.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 467.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 21.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the RYTM stock price touched $31.24- or saw a rise of 6.31%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 27.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed 25.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.5% from current levels.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.1%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.29% with a share float percentage of 94.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.14 Million shares worth more than $111.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.45 Million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.82% shares in the company for having 3456580 shares of worth $74.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.31 Million shares of worth $29.29 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored