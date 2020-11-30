Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 5,014,194 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The PAA stock price is -134.18% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 63.77% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) trade information

Despite being -4.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the PAA stock price touched $9.14-9 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have moved -54.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have changed 28.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.38% from current levels.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -235.46%, compared to -7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.6% and 108.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.11 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.2% for the current quarter and -31.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.2%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 8.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.24%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.03% with a share float percentage of 70.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 49.05 Million shares worth more than $293.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the holding of over 33.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.5 Million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 41547193 shares of worth $294.15 Million while later fund manager owns 10.12 Million shares of worth $60.5 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.

