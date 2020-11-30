ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,726,767 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.78 per share which meant it gained $1.68 on the day or 3.57% during that session. The ZI stock price is -32.02% off its 52-week high price of $64.4 and 36.8% above the 52-week low of $30.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.85% from current levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -172.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.34%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.74% with a share float percentage of 94.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.36 Million shares worth more than $316.3 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.16 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.97 Million and represent 8.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.59% shares in the company for having 3181107 shares of worth $136.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.6 Million shares of worth $111.67 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.75% of company’s outstanding stock.

