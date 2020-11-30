Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,717,468 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $76 per share which meant it gained $15.37 on the day or 25.35% during that session. The ARCT stock price is -3.79% off its 52-week high price of $78.88 and 88.8% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 751.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 756.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Sporting 25.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the ARCT stock price touched $78.88- or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 599.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have changed 44.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.42% from current levels.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.98%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.8% and 11.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8% for the current quarter and 314.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.5%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.41% with a share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $107.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Healthcor Management LP, with the holding of over 1.59 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.4 Million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.02% shares in the company for having 1965560 shares of worth $102.66 Million while later fund manager owns 1.32 Million shares of worth $71.19 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

