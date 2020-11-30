RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,260,533 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $488.18 Million, closed the last trade at $16.98 per share which meant it gained $2.89 on the day or 20.51% during that session. The RMG stock price is -2.94% off its 52-week high price of $17.48 and 44.05% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

Sporting 20.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the RMG stock price touched $17.48- or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 70.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 61.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) have changed 66.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.78% with a share float percentage of 95.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RMG Acquisition Corp. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.47 Million shares worth more than $26.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.03 Million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 116400 shares of worth $1.24 Million while later fund manager owns 100Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.

