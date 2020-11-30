Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,459,216 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.72 per share which meant it gained $2.3 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The PINS stock price is -0.56% off its 52-week high price of $70.11 and 85.51% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 3.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the PINS stock price touched $70.11- or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 274.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 32.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.76% from current levels.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +241.26% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.7% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.6%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $642.74 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $421.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $399.9 Million and $271.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter and 54.9% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.57% with a share float percentage of 73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 747 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 Million shares worth more than $1.68 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $983.48 Million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 11530590 shares of worth $255.63 Million while later fund manager owns 10.02 Million shares of worth $222.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.

