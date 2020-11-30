Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 4,870,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.7 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The SABR stock price is -98.72% off its 52-week high price of $23.25 and 71.79% above the 52-week low of $3.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the SABR stock price touched $11.76- or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved -47.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed 80.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.26% from current levels.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -369.31%, compared to -21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -493.8% and -48.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $419.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $941.42 Million and $658.98 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -65.8% for the current quarter and -36.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.9%.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.85% with a share float percentage of 105.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.43 Million shares worth more than $185.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.6 Million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 8194525 shares of worth $53.35 Million while later fund manager owns 7.87 Million shares of worth $63.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.

