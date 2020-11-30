Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,005,506 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The MKD stock price is -401.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 50.86% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Despite being -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the MKD stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 19.44%. Year-to-date, Molecular Data Inc. shares have moved -75.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.5%.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.31% with a share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Data Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with over 4.94 Million shares worth more than $6.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Shen, Neil, Nanpeng held 42.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 26.62 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.54 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

