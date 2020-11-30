21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 2,706,487 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.99 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.1% during that session. The VNET stock price is -5.04% off its 52-week high price of $31.5 and 78.96% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.87.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting 0.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the VNET stock price touched $31.50- or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares have moved 313.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed 28.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +100.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 962.5%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1550% and 81.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.3%.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.34% with a share float percentage of 77.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 21Vianet Group, Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 6.85 Million shares worth more than $158.72 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 5.36 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.06 Million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 1272075 shares of worth $27.65 Million while later fund manager owns 997.55 Thousand shares of worth $21.69 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

