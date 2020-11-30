Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,018,394 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -42.45% off its 52-week high price of $54.5 and 61.94% above the 52-week low of $14.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Despite being -2.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the LYFT stock price touched $40.40- or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Lyft, Inc. shares have moved -12.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed 64.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.86% from current levels.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.27%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.7% and -71.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.6%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $569.52 Million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $677.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.02 Billion and $955.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44% for the current quarter and -29.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -258.8%.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.88% with a share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft, Inc. having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 41.61 Million shares worth more than $1.15 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 22.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $622.67 Million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.93% shares in the company for having 15207814 shares of worth $444.52 Million while later fund manager owns 5.96 Million shares of worth $196.65 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored