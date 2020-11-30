Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,470,606 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $75.13 per share which meant it gained $6.91 on the day or 10.13% during that session. The LMND stock price is -28.46% off its 52-week high price of $96.51 and 41.29% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.1% from current levels.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.2% with a share float percentage of 44.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 Million shares worth more than $595.81 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Softbank Group Corporation held 21.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.44 Million and represent 5.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 941310 shares of worth $55.25 Million while later fund manager owns 421.85 Thousand shares of worth $20.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored