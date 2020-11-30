Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 2,808,038 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.03 Million, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 14.78% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -66.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 59.22% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting 14.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the SEEL stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -23.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed 32.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 481.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 356.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 676.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1065.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 288.35% from current levels.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.8%.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.27% with a share float percentage of 11.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 2.03 Million shares worth more than $1.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 591.09 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.85 Thousand and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 285349 shares of worth $288.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 88.25 Thousand shares of worth $80.33 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

