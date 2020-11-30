Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,040,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.98 Million, closed the last trade at $11.69 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 4.75% during that session. The FIII stock price is -15.48% off its 52-week high price of $13.5 and 17.28% above the 52-week low of $9.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.62 Million shares.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.13% with a share float percentage of 21.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forum Merger III Corporation having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.22 Million shares worth more than $12.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 4.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.93 Million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

