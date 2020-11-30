Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1,114,838 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The URBN stock price is -13.08% off its 52-week high price of $32.86 and 57.74% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Despite being -2.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the URBN stock price touched $31.98- or saw a rise of 9.15%. Year-to-date, Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved 4.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have changed 22.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.85% from current levels.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -93.91%, compared to -22.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6% and 107.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $802.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.17 Billion and $588.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.2% for the current quarter and 36.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.97%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.37% with a share float percentage of 128.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters, Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 8.85 Million shares worth more than $184.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.26 Million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 3400739 shares of worth $56.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $37.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.

