OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,105,724 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 9.02% during that session. The OGI stock price is -173.68% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 24.06% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 9.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the OGI stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 1.48%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 9.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.33 while the price target rests at a high of $4.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +205.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.13% with a share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 19.01 Million shares worth more than $19.96 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 8.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 Million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 12120760 shares of worth $18.91 Million while later fund manager owns 759.32 Thousand shares of worth $797.29 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.

