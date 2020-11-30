Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,869,996 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.06 Million, closed the last trade at $17.3 per share which meant it lost -$4.97 on the day or -22.32% during that session. The NBAC stock price is -31.45% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 43.93% above the 52-week low of $9.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) trade information

Despite being -22.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the NBAC stock price touched $22.74- or saw a rise of 23.92%. Year-to-date, Newborn Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 78.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) have changed 74.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 685Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.38% with a share float percentage of 55.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newborn Acquisition Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 725Thousand shares worth more than $7.24 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 615Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.14 Million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

