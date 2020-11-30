InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,937,543 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.95 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.6 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.29% during that session. The NVIV stock price is -1900% off its 52-week high price of $12 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 914.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Sporting 4.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the NVIV stock price touched $0.625 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares have moved -91.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have changed 9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 153.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6150% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.5 while the price target rests at a high of $37.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6150% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6150% from current levels.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.9%.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.09% with a share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 81.49 Thousand shares worth more than $115.72 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the holding of over 12.75 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.11 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

