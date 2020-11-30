Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 2,474,268 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The AMTX stock price is -130.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.1 and 83.21% above the 52-week low of $0.371. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the AMTX stock price touched $2.28-3 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Aemetis, Inc. shares have moved 166.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have changed -39.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 707.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 358.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.31% from current levels.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aemetis, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +163.13% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.3% and 44.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $52.1 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7%.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.52% with a share float percentage of 32.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aemetis, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.1 Million shares worth more than $3.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 677.41 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 Million and represent 3.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 145000 shares of worth $464Thousand while later fund manager owns 113.91 Thousand shares of worth $92Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.

