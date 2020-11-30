Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,124,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -1.71% during that session. The VRM stock price is -101.68% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 11.86% above the 52-week low of $32.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.18% from current levels.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -180.7%.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.28% with a share float percentage of 73.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vroom, Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $822.02 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.45 Million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 1499270 shares of worth $77.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $76.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

