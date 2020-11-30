Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 7,105,521 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.36 Million, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 37.77% during that session. The ORMP stock price is -35.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 46.07% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 273.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Sporting 37.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the ORMP stock price touched $5.15-1 or saw a rise of 13.59%. Year-to-date, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -13.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have changed 77.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 218.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +282.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.83% from current levels.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.86%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -4.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $660Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $660Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $650Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.8%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.58% with a share float percentage of 16.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 468.62 Thousand shares worth more than $1.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 197.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $516.16 Thousand and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 98486 shares of worth $257.05 Thousand while later fund manager owns 54.19 Thousand shares of worth $189.14 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

