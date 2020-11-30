Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,085,488 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.78 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.3% during that session. The LOMA stock price is -44.81% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 47.92% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 386.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) trade information

Sporting 2.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the LOMA stock price touched $6.10-5 or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares have moved -26.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) have changed 39.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 123.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.2 while the price target rests at a high of $15.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +160.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.34% from current levels.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.07%, compared to 7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1150% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.64 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $126Million and $95.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14% for the current quarter and 103.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.94%.

LOMA Dividends

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.26 at a share yield of 4.5%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.19% with a share float percentage of 29.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 8.36 Million shares worth more than $36.05 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 1.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redwood Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.02 Million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 7675388 shares of worth $33.08 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $15.33 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

