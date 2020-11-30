Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 4,327,504 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.5 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The KSS stock price is -54.03% off its 52-week high price of $51.6 and 67.49% above the 52-week low of $10.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the KSS stock price touched $33.84- or saw a rise of 1%. Year-to-date, Kohl’s Corporation shares have moved -34.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) have changed 51.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.22% from current levels.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kohl’s Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -155.76%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.8% and 91.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.45 Billion for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.54 Billion and $2.18 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.3% for the current quarter and 58.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.16%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.63% with a share float percentage of 88.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corporation having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.16 Million shares worth more than $280.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.54 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 4450513 shares of worth $92.44 Million while later fund manager owns 4.14 Million shares of worth $76.65 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

