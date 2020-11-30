GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,355,588 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -68.12% off its 52-week high price of $64.22 and 12.28% above the 52-week low of $33.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.08% from current levels.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.59%.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.25% with a share float percentage of 85.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings, Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 3.03 Million shares worth more than $168.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 6.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.41 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.88 Million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Baron Partners Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 1092800 shares of worth $60.76 Million while later fund manager owns 754.97 Thousand shares of worth $41.98 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

