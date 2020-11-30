Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1,993,517 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.96 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The GLUU stock price is -8.94% off its 52-week high price of $10.85 and 60.04% above the 52-week low of $3.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

Sporting 4.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the GLUU stock price touched $10.00- or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Glu Mobile Inc. shares have moved 64.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have changed 28.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.62% from current levels.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.56 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $108.39 Million and $106.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.9% for the current quarter and 18.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +160.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76% with a share float percentage of 87.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glu Mobile Inc. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.12 Million shares worth more than $162.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.41 Million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.23% shares in the company for having 8998880 shares of worth $64.43 Million while later fund manager owns 4Million shares of worth $37.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

