Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,329,936 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The FEAC stock price is -12.64% off its 52-week high price of $14.7 and 24.83% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the FEAC stock price touched $14.29- or saw a rise of 8.68%. Year-to-date, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 31.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) have changed 8.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.76% with a share float percentage of 79.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 5.25 Million shares worth more than $63.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.23 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Merger Fund, The. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 1385093 shares of worth $16.84 Million while later fund manager owns 833.5 Thousand shares of worth $9.15 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

