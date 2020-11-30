Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1,743,169 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.7 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The ESRT stock price is -47.53% off its 52-week high price of $14.31 and 46.49% above the 52-week low of $5.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the ESRT stock price touched $10.03- or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved -30.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have changed 67.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.99% from current levels.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.91 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $192.87 Million and $194.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.5% for the current quarter and -21.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.8%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.78% with a share float percentage of 102.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.55 Million shares worth more than $131.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with the holding of over 15.26 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.38 Million and represent 8.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 12991530 shares of worth $90.94 Million while later fund manager owns 6.84 Million shares of worth $45.14 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4% of company’s outstanding stock.

