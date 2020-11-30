China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 23,776,635 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.04 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.07 per share which meant it gained $2.24 on the day or 58.49% during that session. The CAAS stock price is -27.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 76.44% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 592.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Sporting 58.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the CAAS stock price touched $7.75-2 or saw a rise of 25.68%. Year-to-date, China Automotive Systems, Inc. shares have moved 82.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have changed 95.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -34.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.1% from current levels.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.91 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and 53% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +321.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.11% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Automotive Systems, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 507.69 Thousand shares worth more than $1.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 141.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.95 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 95650 shares of worth $283.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 88.02 Thousand shares of worth $260.55 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

