Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1,316,990 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.67 Million, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.2% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -225% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 63.04% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Sporting 2.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the AYTU stock price touched $0.979 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved -5.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed -6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +226.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.22% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.78% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +111.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.3%.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.81% with a share float percentage of 15.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioScience, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.77 Million shares worth more than $6.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.54 Million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 3548665 shares of worth $5.04 Million while later fund manager owns 496.59 Thousand shares of worth $526.38 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.

